Archibald calls for urgent action to support newly self-employed

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on Economy Minister Dianne Dodds to urgently provide details on the newly self-employed scheme.

The Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson said:

“Economy Minister Dianne Dodds must urgently bring forward details of the financial support scheme for newly self-employed workers.

“Minister Dodds received funding for this scheme from Finance Minister Conor Murphy and there is no justification for any further delays in getting money into the pockets of these workers and families.

“Newly self-employed workers and their families are living in uncertainty, many have received little or no support since March; this is unacceptable and cannot continue. These workers and their families deserve urgent clarity and financial support.





"Sinn Féin has proactively lobbied Minister Dodds for a financial support scheme for newly self-employed workers since April, we will continue to work to ensure this scheme is rolled out with urgency."