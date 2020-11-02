Rogan welcomes Hilltown Road £295,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has welcomed the £295,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Hilltown Road, Kilcoo.

The South Down MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement of that this resurfacing scheme will commence within the next week (9th November).

“The improvement work will extend a distance of approximately 1.3 kilometres from its junction with Castlewellan Road to Drumboniff Road and will include the resurfacing of the carriageway and upgrading of road drainage.

“The scheme will be of great benefit to the local community and will help improve transport connections for people, goods and services.

“Work is due to start on 9th November until Friday 18 December between the hours of 9:00am and 4.30pm, motorists should be aware that delays may occur and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

“During these times a diversion will be in place with traffic being diverted via Hilltown Road, Castlewellan Road, Main Street, Rathfriland Road, Hilltown Road, Castlewellan Road Rathfriland and vice versa

“Sinn Féin will continue to lobby for increased investment in the infrastructure of our roads to maximise road safety and to help grow the local economy.”