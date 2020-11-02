‘Ebrington can drive economic recovery’ - Anderson

The progress on the Ebrington redevelopment site must continue to be built upon as a key driver of the city’s economic recovery, Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson has said.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after raising the next phase of the Ebrington development with the deputy First Minister.

She said: “It has been very welcome to see the latest progress on the Ebrington site with construction on the Grade A office block now well under way.

“That building will provide much needed high spec accommodation for hundreds of well-paid jobs and follows the progress on the other parts of the site where many buildings are now occupied, and multi-million-pound commitments have been made for the maritime museum and a business incubation centre.

“I look forward to again raising the issue of Ebrington with the Joint First Ministers in Stormont where I will be requesting an update on the enabling works at the iconic Clock Tower building and the potential for a second Grade A office block.

“It has been encouraging to see the huge level of progress at Ebrington over recent weeks and months. However, the successful development of the entire site will be a key driver of the economic recovery in Derry, particularly in the wake of the damage caused by the Covid19 pandemic so it is vital that we don’t let up in the time ahead and keep driving this progress forward.”