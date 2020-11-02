Frederick Douglass statue to be erected in Belfast - Beattie

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader in Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie has welcomed support for his party’s proposal to erect a statue dedicated to anti-slavery activist, Frederick Douglass.

Councillor Beattie said:

“I am delighted that my proposal to erect a statue in Belfast City Centre dedicated to anti-slavery activist, Frederick Douglass, has passed its final stage in Council.

“The project will now move to the stage of design, and how we can create a creative and innovative tribute to a magnificent man and anti-racism trailblazer.

“The statue will be located in Rosemary Street where Frederick Douglass addressed crowds in 1845 on the suffering of slaves and the need to abolish slavery.

“This statue will not only be a tribute to Douglass, but also to the anti-racism movement in Belfast and across Ireland.

“From Belfast to the world, this is a clear and ambiguous message - Black Lives Matter.”