Government must fast-track Public Health Consultant contract - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the Government to fast-track the consultant contract for specialists in public health medicine to avoid pending industrial action.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The Minister for Health must fast-track this contract.

"The 60 Public Health doctors who have been essential to our pandemic response deserve no less. They have been waiting years for this and are already qualified and doing the work of a consultant.

“This is about fair pay for fair work, and yet another example of pay inequality within the health service. This deserved contract cannot be delayed any further and wrapped up in other proposed future reforms.

“It’s time for the Minister to make good on his promises rather than plan to at some unspecified point in the future. If these workers deem it necessary to take industrial action, they have Sinn Féin’s support.

“The last thing a worker wants to do is to down their tools and strike – I know that these doctors want to avoid that at all costs. The onus is on the Minister to step up to the mark and do the right thing.”