Continued illegal detention of Palestinian Hunger Striker condemned - John Brady TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs & Defence John Brady TD today spoke out strongly about the continued imprisonment of Palestinian hunger striker Maher al-Akhras.
Teachta Brady Said:
“Maher al-Akhras is coming up to 100 days on hunger strike. He is protesting his continued illegal incarceration, under what the Israeli authorities’ term administrative detention. Another term for internment.
"Al-Akhras’s protest has continued since early August. And although his scheduled term of detention is due to end on November 26 this year, a little over three weeks away, it appears that the Israeli authorities are content to let him die.
"Under Administrative detention, Palestinians can be held indefinitely on the word of a local military commander who can extend their sentence. Prisoners are allowed no recourse to legal appeal.
"Several hundred Palestinians are currently detained in this manner.
“I call upon the Israeli authorities to end this cruelty and to release Maher Al-Akhras.
"He is close to death, and even though he has only a few weeks left to serve, they would let him die.
"The international community must intervene to exert pressure on the Israeli government to bring about the end of the hunger strike and the release of Maher Al-Akhras”.