‘Ministers should progress western rail network’ - Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Martina Anderson is urging the Infrastructure Minister to work with the Irish Government to develop the railway network along the Western corridor to connect Belfast to Galway through Derry.

She said: “The Minister recently announced her intention to progress a feasibility study for high speed rail between Derry, Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Limerick as committed to in ‘New Decade, New Approach’ agreement.

“While that is welcome I am calling on the minister to work with her Ministerial counterpart in the south Eamon Ryan TD in order to progress the Western Arc rail route, which would provide a vitally needed rail connection on the west of the island.

“Improving connectivity across Ireland is vital in terms of economic development, delivering better opportunities for our people and greening our infrastructure.

“The Western Arc would include a rail network extending through from Belfast through Derry, Sligo, Knock and Galway. This would go a very long way to re-establishing an all-Ireland rail network and should be prioritised by both ministers.”