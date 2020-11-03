Passing of ‘Overseas Operation bill’ shameful – Molloy

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has described the passing of the Overseas Operations Bill in the British parliament as shameful.

The Mid-Ulster MP said:

“The passing of the Overseas Operation Bill this evening in the British parliament is shameful and completely disregards human rights.

“This Bill gives immunity from prosecution to members of the British armed forces who have served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other nations across the globe.

“The Overseas Operation Bill will give legal protection to members of the British armed forces who were involved in the most heinous of crimes, including murder and torture.

“The bill will also give preferential treatment to British soldiers if brought before the courts.

“A 2018 report actioned by the British parliament into the actions of British armed forces abroad identified hundreds of cases of human rights abuses.

“Amnesty International and other human rights organisations have also consistently raised concerns around the conduct of British armed forces.

“The Overseas Operations Bill is a clear attempt by the British government to conceal the truth, deny justice to victims and place British soldiers above the law.

“This move by the British government breaches the UN Convention against Torture and the Geneva Conventions - both of which the British government are signatories of.

“The British army cannot be placed above the law and out of reach of accountability for their actions - whether that be in Iraq, Afghanistan or Ireland.”