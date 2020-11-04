Sheehan welcomes £1.2 million funding for Irish language groups

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed the announcement of funding from the Minister for Communities for local Irish Language community groups who have experienced wage and income losses as a result of COVID-19.

Conradh na Gaeilge will deliver half of that funding, £610,000, and the other half will be delivered to Irish language centres through An Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"This vital funding from the Department for Communities of £1.2 million will help support local Irish Language community groups who have experienced wages and income losses as a result of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has undoubtedly had a devastating impact on society including the Irish language sector. This funding will help support Irish language community groups financially by helping to address wage and income losses.

“Conradh na Gaeilge will facilitate this funding aimed at community groups through two schemes, the SPG+ Relief & Relaunch Fund 2020-2021 (Covid19) - £460,000 and the Community Events Fund: Towards Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia 2021 - £150,000.

“Applications for the Conradh na Gaeilge welcomes funds will open today (4th November) until 5pm on 2nd December.

“Ciste Infheistíochta na Gaeilge, will also provide financial support to organisations working in the Irish language through the Comharchiste Covid fund.

“The funding will be allocated on the basis of identified need as a one-off emergency payment with the purpose of covering the shortfall in earned income.

“Comharchiste Covid is now open for online applications and closes on 2nd December, details on eligibility, guidance and applications are available at www.ciste.ie.”