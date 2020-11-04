Kearney commends residents’ determined campaign for improved road safety

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has commended Randalstown residents on their campaign to address road safety concerns in their adjoining estates, and welcomed the significant support for a petition demanding urgent action.

Speaking at the launch of the residents’ petition, Declan Kearney said,

“Residents of Castle Avenue, The Meadows and Ashdale estates in Randalstown feared that the opening of a link road early this year would lead to a ‘rat run’ for traffic between Shane Street and Barnish Road, and therefore pose additional road safety hazards for local residents.

“These fears were vindicated in August when a car careered off the road into the home of a young family in Castle Avenue, causing substantial damage to the property and traumatising the family concerned. This accident brought all the residents’ long standing concerns sharply back into focus.

“As a result of representations made on behalf of the residents over an extended period, I facilitated a series of direct engagements for them with senior Roads Service officials and local PSNI officers.

“While these engagements resulted in a process to address heightened local concerns, and I have continued to engage directly with senior roads management officials on behalf of residents, the support for this petition calling for a closure of the road connecting the three estates clearly demonstrates the continuing levels of real anxiety about road safety in the area. I will be writing formally to the Department in support of the resident's petition and calling upon senior management to take action.

“The residents are to be commended for their determined efforts to have these long standing road safety fears addressed. They can rest assured of my, and Sinn Féin’s continued support.”