Hargey welcomes refusal of planning permission for office blocks

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has welcomed the decision to refuse planning permission for high rise office blocks at Stewart Street and praised the campaigning efforts of the local community.

The South Belfast Sinn Féin MLA said:

“The decision by Belfast City Council to refuse planning permission to office blocks at Stewart Street is a victory for the Market community.

“These office blocks, if constructed, would have towered over our local community. They would have been detrimental to the quality of life of the Market community and a complete erosion of our privacy.

“This decision follows the years of organising and tireless campaigning by the local community in the Market.

“We took to the streets, we went to court, we went to council to fight this development and we have been vindicated.

“This decision shows that community and political activism works, street action and campaigning works. It is a victory for the people.

“The site of the proposed office blocks has been zoned for housing since 2014. It is now long overdue that work is undertaken to ensure the site is used for the benefit of our communities.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of the Market and to meet the real needs of residents.”