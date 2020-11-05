Government must act on Shannon River Management Agency now - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare, Violet-Anne Wynne, has called for cross party support for the Sinn Féin Bill which aims to create a single Shannon River Management Agency.

Teachta Wynne said:

“On Tuesday evening I spoke on the second stage of the Sinn Féin Bill seeking to create a single River Shannon Management Agency.

“I warmly welcome the fact that the Government are supporting this bill, but I am equally concerned that they have put a nine month stay on creating this agency.

“Our Bill clearly outlines the need for the agency to be set up within 3 months of the bill passing however, the Government amendment has pushed this out for at least 9 months.

“While the Government agree with the need to create such an agency, they are seeking time to weigh up the options, but my fear is how long this will take.

“So, we need to wait until there is yet again a major flood on the Shannon before the Minister will act. We have a habit of reacting after the fact in this state, but these areas have flooded 3 times in the past 15 years.

“As we face into the Winter/Spring months we are all aware this is the most flood prone time of the year, so this agency is needed now so we can properly plan and react to any potential flooding.

“Community groups and locals up and down the Shannon are warmly welcoming this Bill which seeks to create this agency and place it on a firm statutory footing.

“The people of Clonlara and surrounding areas have suffered long enough and are wore out with the lack of action on this issue.

“These people are constantly living in fear of when the next major flooding will take place, this constant living in fear is not fair.

“My colleagues and I in Sinn Féin will continue to hound the Minister on this matter until a suitable solution is offered and enacted."