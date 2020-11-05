Carbon Tax punishes those with no alternative - Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has this called for the government to reconsider the introduction of the Carbon Tax that is set to be introduced by the Finance Bill 2020 in the coming days.

Teachta Mitchell said: “Last night I spoke on the Finance Bill in the Dáil, a Bill which will introduce the Carbon Tax once it has passed.

“The harsh reality of this tax will hit peoples pockets in the coming weeks as we face into nights getting colder.

“It will increase the cost of lighting the fire for those who have no other option but to sit in a cold house.

“For people struggling week to week, all this measure will do is push up the price of a bag of coal, or the cost of filling their heating tank.

“This tax will punishes those who have no alternative to the fuel they are using currently.

“The government need to reconsider it immediately.”