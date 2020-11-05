Senator Regina Doherty should provide clarity on Pieta House board membership – Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has said that Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty should provide clarity around her becoming a board member of Pieta House.

Teachta Ward raised the matter with the Tánaiste today in the Dáil and the Tánaiste said he was not aware that the Senator was a board member.

Teachta Ward said:

“Pieta House was awarded millions in funding this year after it found itself in financial difficulties with the threat of redundancies hanging over the staff.

“The previous Health Minister Simon Harris is on the record in the Dáil stating to me that Pieta were receiving over €1100 for each individual therapy session.

“It was brought to my attention by concerned members of the public that the Fine Gael leader of the Seanad, Senator Regina Doherty, is now a board member of Pieta House

“Today during questions on promised legislation, I asked the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar if he was aware that the Senator was a member of the board. He replied that he was not aware.

“The Tánaiste responded to me that he does not believe that there is a conflict of interest for Senator Doherty despite being on a board of a national organisation that receives vast amounts of public funding.

“Senator Doherty is also a former member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure & Reform and according to Pieta’s website which states this, “will have provided her with insights that will be valuable assets to the Pieta Board”.

“I also asked the Tánaiste if this a paid position and I did not receive an answer. I believe Senator Doherty should provide clarity on these issues.”