Workers and families must be supported through pandemic - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said it is essential that workers and families are supported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I welcome the call today from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions that workers should be supported to cope with the necessary restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many workers are currently facing an uncertain future as businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, are closed.

"I welcome the announcement that the furlough scheme will remain in place until the end of March providing certainty to businesses and workers.

"While this and other schemes have been put in place to support businesses and workers during this difficult time, it is essential that no workers are left behind and that support is available.

"Workers who test positive and have to go off on sick leave should be supported so they do not have to worry about whether they will get sick pay and those who have to self-isolate in order to protect others also need to know there are support measures in place to allow them to do so.

"All workers should be protected whether through the provision of adequate PPE where appropriate and also through the implementation of an effective test, trace and isolate system so that workers, their families and the wider community can be protected."