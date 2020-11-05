Mullan urges Minister to tackle holiday hunger at Christmas – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has urged Education Minister Peter Weir to ensure plans are in place to tackle holiday hunger over the Christmas holiday period.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Holiday hunger is an issue which I have been campaigning on for a number of years.

“It's unfortunate that it took a global pandemic to see progress on this issue, but progress is welcome none the less.

“Minister Weir did the right thing over the recent mid-term break by continuing the direct payments but struggling families need assurances now in relation to the Christmas period.

“I have written to the Minister again this week encouraging him to proactively work with colleagues in the Executive to ensure this vital support will continue over Christmas.

“I will continue to press those who have a responsibility on this issue and I am hopeful that we will soon see longer term interventions aimed at addressing the issue of holiday hunger.”