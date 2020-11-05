Huge financial pressure on schools must be resolved - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has called on the Minister for Finance to address the ongoing funding issues facing schools this winter.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said: “I find it hard to comprehend that there has been no increase in capitation to primary or post-primary schools. This is shocking, particularly given the additional costs they are facing.

“Rental incomes from sports halls and school rooms have more or less disappeared. Heating will be a massive cost this winter as schools keep classroom windows open for ventilation. Refuse costs will no doubt increase too as schools must dispose of PPE.

“It is incredible that there was no increase in funding here. A lot of schools are under severe financial pressure at the moment, and will be under even more pressure by the end of the school year.

“The government must revisit this immediately - they must begin the process of properly funding schools now.

"Failure to do so will see schools remain under savage financial pressure, and many will struggle to make ends meet."