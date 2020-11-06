Nicola Brogan selected to go forward for co-option for West Tyrone

Sinn Féin's Nicola Brogan has been selected to go forward for co-option to the Assembly for West Tyrone.

Speaking after being chosen to go forward for co-option, Nicola Brogan said:

"I want to thank Sinn Féin members in West Tyrone for selecting me to go forward for co-option to the Assembly.

"I look forward to serving the people of West Tyrone and working alongside my party colleagues from the area and across Ireland to make their voices heard.

"Many challenges lie ahead but we are in a decade of opportunity which will shape the future of this island. There is a part for everyone to play in that and I look forward to playing my part in standing up for workers and families and creating a new Ireland for all."

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said:

"Nicola will be a great addition to the Sinn Féin team in West Tyrone and I have no doubt she will be a dedicated and tireless representative who will work hard for the people of the area.

"I look forward to working alongside Nicola and wish her well in her new role."