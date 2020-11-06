Israeli destruction of Palestinian homes "outrageous" - John Brady TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, today spoke of his anger and outrage at the continued persecution of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli authorities.
Teachta Brady said:
“Yet again we are forced to draw from the well of outrage to search for a fitting response to the latest act of aggression by the Israeli authorities against defenceless Palestinian citizens.
"While the international community strives to respond to the ravages of a global pandemic in a manner that protects the health and welfare of individuals, the Israeli government responds by making more, already vulnerable, Palestinians homeless this year more than any year since 2016.
"On Monday of this week eleven families, including forty-one children, had their homes demolished by Israeli security forces.
"That the list of destruction included humanitarian infrastructure, farming equipment and solar panels, much of which was funded by the EU, speaks to fears that the Israeli government is intent on making it impossible for the Palestinian people to maintain a viable statelet.
"There are fifty-two Palestinian schools under threat of demolition, again many of these schools are co-funded by EU member states.
Teachta Brady continued:
“I welcome the statement by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney. His ‘dismay’ and ‘disappointment’ at the actions of the Israeli authorities is timely. Particularly considering the role of Irish Aid in providing funding for much that the Israeli’s have destroyed.
"But, what may I ask, will have to happen before he offers condemnation of the persecution of the Palestinian people?
"I do not doubt the humanity at the centre of Minister Coveney’s statement. But words come easy and exist in a vacuum without action.
"The Irish government are in a position to take action, to show leadership, to give voice to the tormented and disposed Palestinian people.
"The Irish government must formally recognise the state of Palestine.
"For without action, platitudes and sympathy will offer cold comfort to the Palestinian families who are forced on a daily basis to run the gauntlet of Israeli oppression”.