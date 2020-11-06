O'Dowd calls for scheme to support mental health of students

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Further and Higher Education, John O’Dowd, has called on Health and Economy Ministers to bring forward a funding package to support the mental health and wellbeing of students.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“Students have faced huge pressure this year as a result of COVID19. Their learning has been disrupted and financial pressures have increased.

“There needs to be real investment into adequate mental health and well being services for our students across universities and colleges.

“I am calling on the Health and Economy Ministers to bring forward a funding package for a scheme similar to that launched by the Scottish Government.

“A new support scheme in the North which provides direct mental health and well-being support to students, as well as practical financial and welfare support, is crucial.

“Sinn Féin will continue to proactively support the younger generation and students at this challenging period."