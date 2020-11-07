Ó Donnghaile reappointed to Seanad’s Brexit Committee

Sinn Féin’s Seanad Leader Niall Ó Donnghaile has welcomed the re-establishment of the Seanad’s Special Select Committee on Brexit.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said;

“In the last Oireachtas term this committee served as an important platform for engagement, research and outreach during a critical time for Ireland.

“I welcome the re-establishment of the Seanad’s Brexit Committee and look forward to working with colleagues across all groups in ensuring we stand for and defend Ireland’s interests, not least those of our citizens in the North, who voted against Brexit and are having its devastating effects forced upon them.

“With less than 60 days until the end of the transition period, it is crucial that the Oireachtas is heard internationally; in Britain, in Europe and in North America.

“The committee must work to ensure that cast-iron protections for citizens in the North, promised by the Irish Government and European Union, are put in place and given effect in time for January 1st.”