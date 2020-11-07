Joe Biden victory offers hope to undocumented Irish in America - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, today offered his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden, and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris, on their victory in the US Presidential election.

Teachta Brady said:

“I want to convey my congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory in the US Presidential election. Undoubtedly President-elect Biden and his administration are facing into a time of enormous challenge.

"I wish to offer them the best of luck as they begin the process of healing the divisions wrought by the Trump years.

"President-elect Biden has consistently and continues to be a strong supporter of the Irish peace process, and defender of the Good Friday Agreement.

"He has also been unequivocal in his stance on Brexit. Warning the Johnson government that any trade deal between Britain and the United States, is conditional on the British honouring the Good Friday Agreement.

"As one who is deeply proud of his Irish roots, and who is himself a descendant of Irish emigrants to America, I hope that President-elect Biden will look favourably on the plight of the undocumented Irish in the United States.

"Since its inception the United States has offered hope and succour to generations of Irish people, fleeing from poverty, famine and repression. Many of who whom have made considerable contributions to their adopted country.

"I hope that the Biden Presidency will look favourably on the plight of the undocumented Irish. I believe that we can look forward with more optimism than we have felt for quite some time on this issue."