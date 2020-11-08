Biden’s policies offer hope in battle against climate change - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the environmental policies of US President elect Joe Biden offer hope in the battle against the global climate crisis.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"The election of President elect Joe Biden in the United States gives hope of a new emphasis on tackling the global climate crisis.

"He has already committed to re-joining the Paris Agreement within 80 days and has set ambitious targets for the US reaching net carbon zero, as well as pledging significant investment in clean energy and infrastructure.

"Significantly he has also said he will recommit to the Green Climate Fund to help developing countries manage the adverse effects of climate change.

"This represents hope for dealing with the global climate crisis and will hopefully spur other countries to stop dragging their feet on tackling emission levels.

"All of us have a part to play in tackling the global crisis and one country alone won't stop it; we all need to work together for our future."