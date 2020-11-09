Ennis welcomes £1.5m boost for culture and heritage

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has welcomed the announcement of almost £1.5 million for arts, culture and heritage renewal.

The South Down MLA said:

“Today’s announcement of an extra £1.5 million cash boost for arts, culture and heritage renewal is welcome.

“It’s good news that some of this funding will be used to improve access for people with disabilities and promote initiatives to tackle poverty and improve social inclusion.

“This funding forms part of Minister Carál Ní Chuilín’s £29 million package to supports workers and groups involved in arts and heritage.”