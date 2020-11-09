Any COVID-19 vaccine must be available on free and universal basis - Gildernew

Colm Gildernew said:

"I welcome the reports that progress is being made on the development of a vaccine. We have seen the devastation COVID -19 has caused across our society.

"In particular, we have evidence that the virus has affected more deprived communities causing considerable additional hardship to those who already endure significant inequalities.

"If there is hope on the horizon, it must be hope for all.

"In the meantime however, we must concentrate our efforts on fighting the pandemic with proactive public health measures and investment in finding the virus, testing, tracing, isolating and supporting our entire community."