Mary Lou McDonald TD renews Sinn Féin's call for a public inquiry into the murder Pat Finucane

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has called on the British government to immediately establish a public inquiry into the killing of human rights lawyer, Pat Finucane, following a meeting with the Finucane family.

She said:

“Today I met with the family of Pat Finucane, along with my party colleague Gerry Kelly MLA.

“The meeting focused on the Finucane family’s demand for a public inquiry into the killing of their brother, husband and father.

“Despite incontrovertible evidence that British state agents were directly involved in authorising and planning the killing, and acknowledgement of collusion by the then British Prime Minister David Cameron, successive British Prime Ministers have refused to establish a public inquiry.

“In February 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that all previous investigations into the killing were incapable of establishing the full facts and failed to meet Article 2 standards.

“British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has committed to make a decision on the holding of a public inquiry by the end of this month.

“Only a public inquiry can assist the family to get the truth and it is a matter of public interest that answers are provided to the questions about who ordered the killing, about who knew what, and when.

“I will be raising the need for a public inquiry with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and requesting the Irish government place pressure on the British government to establish a public inquiry.

“The Finucane family have spoken truth to power for 30 years.

“They have been an inspiration to many who seek the truth. They have not been and will not be silenced. Their questions deserve answers. Their questions will not go away. The British government has an obligation to ensure that the truth is told."