Minister must ensure young people stay connected – Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Minister to expand access to appropriate IT equipment and the internet to ensure that children and young people to ensure they can access support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foyle MLA said:

“Access to appropriate IT equipment for our young people has been an ongoing issue since the beginning of this pandemic in March.

“I welcomed the limited progress which we have secured, but the eligibility criteria must now be urgently expanded.

“Many families are struggling as a result of COVID and due to the limited eligibility criteria for this support scheme many families that need these devices are unable to access them.

“Rising levels of pupil absences and self-isolation due to COVID-19 should impress upon the Minister the urgent need to get this equipment to young people.

“Sinn Féin have previously asked for the expansion of this scheme and today I wrote to the minister seeking an update.

“I will keep working to ensure that those who need support get it.”