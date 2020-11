Molloy extends sympathies after road death

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has expressed his condolences following the death of a woman in a road collision near Maghera.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“The death of a 64-year-old woman on the Quarry Road in Knockloughrim has shocked and saddened people in the local area.

“Any death on our roads is one too many and brings tragedy to a family.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of this woman.”