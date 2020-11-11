Drug and alcohol support groups ‘left in the dark' over emergency funding - Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing, Thomas Gould TD, has called on Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, to provide details of emergency funding for drug and alcohol support groups, which was announced in September.

Teachta Gould said:

“Yesterday marked two months to the day since Minister Feighan stood in the Dáil and announced emergency funding for drug and alcohol support groups to help them during the ongoing Covid19 pandemic.

“Since the 10th September, I have asked repeatedly for details of this funding, but I am quickly met with the same tired answer that details will be announced shortly.

“These services need to know where this funding is, and when is it coming. Groups have borrowed and spent money they thought they could get back to provide essential services. They need clarity now.”