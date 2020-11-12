Mullan calls for Minister to consider further IVF treatment extension

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan is calling for the Minister of Health to consider a further extension to the upper age limit for IVF fertility treatment to ensure those encountering long waiting lists due to COVID-19 do not miss out.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after raising the issue with the Health Minister Robin Swann during Fertility Awareness Week.

She said: “The minister previously temporarily extended the upper age limit by a year back in August to try and ensure that nobody missed out on their treatment due to the backlog caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, there is still a huge backlog in the system and there are concerns about the extent of the capacity that is there to redress it.

“Access to fertility treatment is a very sensitive and emotive issue and the current situation is extremely stressful for many couples desperately seeking treatment to start a family.

“Therefore, I am calling on the health minister to give consideration to an additional temporary extension to the upper age limit in order to ensure that those waiting on IVF treatments are able to access them.”