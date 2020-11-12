Begley calls on Irish Government to uplift A5 contribution

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has called on the Irish Government to uplift their contribution towards the A5 upgrade.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“During today's Good Friday Agreement implementation committee , I directly challenged the Irish Government officials to increase their contribution towards the A5 Western Transport Corridor.

“The Irish Government had committed to co-funding this vital cross border project in the St. Andrews Agreement.

“Almost 15 years on, we have yet to see the Irish Government fulfil this commitment.

“While it is welcome that An Taoiseach’s Shared Island Unit has committed £500m for cross border infrastructure projects in the next 5 years.

“There is an obligation on the Irish Government to uplift their current contribution of £75m in line with their original commitment to see the timely delivery of this crucial project.



“The A5 upgrade is central to addressing regional imbalance and creating economic prosperity West of the Bann. It will allow for increased investment opportunities, more employment and fundamentally, it will save lives.

“It is crucial that we proactively dismantle barriers to economic growth as we plan a just economic recovery from COVID-19.

“I will continue to press An Taoiseach and Minister Ryan to ensure the Irish government fulfil their financial commitment.”