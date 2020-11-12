Archibald condemns those responsible for Limavady device

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned those responsible for a suspect device in the Mount Eden area of Limavady.

The East Derry MLA said:

"A suspect device has been left in the Mount Eden area of Limavady and the area is currently sealed off and residents evacuated from their homes.

"This is senseless behaviour and shows little regard for the community, our key workers, emergency services and health workers and comes at a time when people are already dealing with very stressful situations.

“Those responsible for these suspect devices have absolutely nothing to offer our society. These actions need to end immediately.

“I appeal for anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI."