JJ Magee condemns North Belfast shooting
Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee has condemned the shooting of a man in the New Lodge area of North Belfast.
The North Belfast MLA said:
“I condemn the shooting of a man in the New Lodge area tonight.
“Those responsible for this shooting have absolutely nothing to offer our community and the residents of the New Lodge should be allowed to get in with their lives in peace.
“The community does not support these actions. There is no place for guns on our streets.
“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the Police.”