Proper affordable housing must be prioritised on Oscar Traynor Road - Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has this morning said that the site on the Oscar Traynor Road must deliver proper affordable housing within the reach of working people.

Teachta Mitchell said: “The idea that housing priced at €380,000 is affordable is a nonsense, and puts new housing at the Oscar Traynor Road site out of the reach of the vast majority of people in the area.

“Proper affordable housing is required, and that is why we’ve taken the decision to oppose the development of the site until this has been agreed.

“People are being continuously priced out of areas where they’ve grown up and lived for decades, and it’s a trend reflected right across the city.

“DCC is set to take a vote on the plans to approve the OTR development next week, and we hope that Councillors from other parties can come together and oppose this on the grounds that it doesn’t deliver affordable housing.

“It requires a re-think, and the cost of these houses must be within the reach of workers and families who need them.”