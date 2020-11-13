Ballynahinch Bypass decision expected in new year - Rogan

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has welcomed a commitment from the Infrastructure Minister to finally make a decision on the beginning of the Ballynahinch Bypass in the new year.

Local Sinn Féin representatives have been lobbying the minister since she came into post to sign off on the strategic roads project, however she had thus far proved unwilling to fully commit to the scheme.

The South Down MLA said:

“Having campaigned for this infrastructural improvement since the 1960s, the local community will be relieved that the Infrastructure Minister has confirmed to me in writing that she hopes to finally make a decision in the new year.

“As this is a ’shovel-ready’ project there had been growing anxiety and frustration locally that the Minister had not moved swiftly to announce the start of the scheme.

“This scheme will greatly improve transport connectivity in the local community and wider South Down area. In light of the severe economic impact of COVID-19 and ongoing Brexit uncertainty, the successful delivery of this project will also help improve both our local economy and the wellbeing of our local community in these difficult times.

“I am hopeful now that early in the new year the Minister will announce the start of this scheme and construction can begin as soon as possible.”