Sheehan expresses condolences following death of Palestinian prisoner

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has expressed condolences following the death of Palestinian prisoner, Kamal Abu Waer.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I want to express my profound sadness at the death of Palestinian prisoner Kamal Abu Waer and extend my condolences to his family, friends and the Palestinian people.

“Kamal, who has been imprisoned since 2003, died as a result of cancer which was compounded by the harshness the Israeli prison regime.

“The mistreatment of prisoners by the Israeli government must be condemned. The brazen violations of the human rights of Palestinian prisoners is a breach of international law.

“The Irish government has a responsibility to challenge the Israeli government on its cruel policy and the wider denial of rights to the Palestinian people.

“I would urge the Israeli government to abandon its apartheid policies and enter into a meaningful process of peace talks which includes the release of Palestinian prisoners.”