Flu vaccine shortage deeply concerning - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said shortages in the availability of the flu vaccine are deeply concerning.

Colm Gildernew said:

“The shortage in the availability of the flu vaccine is deeply concerning.

“It is particularly concerning that these shortages have led to the suspension of the flu vaccination programme for those eligible under 65 years of age. Some of these people are extremely vulnerable and it is vital they have access to the vaccination.

“There has been increased demand this year which makes the shortage all the more worrying. It is essential people are protected, particularly older and vulnerable people as well as key workers.

“This shortage comes at a time when plans are being prepared for mass COVID-19 testing and hopefully a programme of mass vaccination so it is imperative that there is capacity to ensure delivery.

“I will be raising this with the Health Minister as a matter of urgency and urging him to identify and acquire more doses of this essential vaccine.”