Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD wishes good luck to all students sitting late Leaving Cert exams

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has wished the best of luck to those sitting the postponed Leaving Cert exams, which begin today.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said: "For those sitting these exams today, they did not begin the year expecting this. It has been an extraordinary and testing year.

"I admire the tenacity, resolve and dedication of those who have decided to sit exams over the coming weeks, and indeed all of those who did their Leaving Cert in 2020.

"Students are sitting these exams for a wide variety of reasons - not being given a calculated grade, a desire to improve grades from the calculated grades, those who did not wish to get a calculated grade, and indeed those who felt that the calculated grade was not a fair representation of their efforts, or that they were revised downwards unfairly.

"Unfortunately the flaws in calculated grades as an approach have become apparent, and some of these students sitting these exams are still dealing with the consequences.

"These are difficult and stressful exams at the best of times, but these students are taking the exams in a very different context from most, and have very often had to rely upon their own initiative more than usual.

"I wish them the very best of luck, and I hope that the exams are a success for all candidates

"The Department of Education must ensure that the next CAO round goes ahead promptly and that those who get the points required in these exams can be assured of a place in the course they deserve."