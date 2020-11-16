Kimmins welcomes 'enhanced support' for people in self-isolation

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed increased money to support people who are self-isolating by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Today’s boost in the self-isolation grant is welcome news, particularly for those on low incomes who are facing a reduction in their pay.

“The daily allowance will be increased and there will be increased flexibility for awards to be paid over longer periods.

“The enhancement of this grant allows for the continuation of vital support to people who have tested positive with Covid19 or are forced to isolate.

“It’s vital that workers and families receive support and when they need it.”