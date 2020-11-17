‘Health workers must be reimbursed for strike pay’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has urged the Health Minister to pay health workers the allocated strike pay money.

The party’s Health Spokesperson said:

“Health and social care workers have still not been reimbursed for pay lost during their strike for fairer pay.

“The money has been allocated to the Department of Health months ago and should now be paid to workers without any further delay.

“These workers have been on the frontline and have worked tirelessly in the very difficult battle against Covid19.

“It’s time for the Health Minister to show he values these workers by reimbursing them as a matter of urgency.”