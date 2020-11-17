Gildernew welcomes funding for domiciliary care sector

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed additional funding for the domiciliary care sector.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

"The additional money provided to the domiciliary care sector will be greatly welcomed by staff, providers and importantly patients who should notice an improvement in their care.

"From the very start of the pandemic, staff had issues with accessing suitable PPE. I hope this will go some way to addressing those ongoing concerns.

"It is also vital that more details are provided as to what enhanced sick pay, as well as enhanced terms and conditions actually means.

“I would urge the Department to engage with the sector and the trade unions on this matter urgently to ensure any developments are co-designed and co-produced."