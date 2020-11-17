Dublin to Belfast bus service vital for all-island connectivity - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has called for the Dublin to Belfast bus service to be reinstated following Bus Eireann's decision to stop the service.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Bus Éireann cutting the Dublin to Belfast service is a blow to all-island connectivity particularly for the many people who depend on public transport to travel between Belfast and the capital.

“Public transport helps connect all of us and improves access to a variety of opportunities and services which would otherwise be limited to those who own a car.

“We need to be improving connectivity between our two largest cities - not cutting it.

“I have written to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon urging her to work with her counterpart in the south, Minister Eamon Ryan, to restore the Dublin to Belfast route to its original service levels."