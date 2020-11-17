‘Second-hand car scenario reinforces Brexit disaster’ - McHugh

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has said the latest revelations of rising costs for second-hand car dealers is another example of how disastrous Brexit will be for people and businesses.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“New revelations that car dealers will incur extra costs when sourcing second-hand cars from Britain is just another example of how disastrous Brexit will be for people here.

“From January, car dealers will have to pay the full VAT price resulting in less profit and a price hike for people buying second-hand cars.

“There is no good Brexit for people or businesses in the north.

“Our businesses are now being forced to pay the price for Brexit and the damage it will do to our island and economy.”