Archibald welcomes progress on Project Stratum

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed today's long-awaited announcement that the contract for Project Stratum has been awarded to Fibrus Networks Ltd.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“Project Stratum will provide improved broadband access for almost 76,000 premises, 97% of which are classified as rural.

“Today’s announcement is a significant step forward for rural communities who over the years have been disadvantaged and left isolated without access to decent or in some cases any broadband.

“Sinn Féin has long campaigned for this to be addressed and despite some delays from the department in recent months, I am pleased to see that this contract has now been awarded.

“With many more people now studying and working from home, access to broadband has never been more important, it is a vital service.

“It is important that rural workers, families and businesses can benefit from this project as quickly as possible and I welcome that Fibrus intends to roll out infrastructure immediately following the contract being awarded.”