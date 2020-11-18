Removal of stock from Debenhams stores should not be considered ‘essential’ – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Fein TD for Cork North-Central, Thomas Gould, has today called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to reconsider his advice that the removal of stock from Debenhams stores by KPMG liquidators, is an essential service under current Level 5 restrictions.

Teachta Gould said:

“I asked the Taoiseach last week if KPMG could take stock from Debenhams stores under the current Level 5 restrictions. The Taoiseach’s office came back to confirm that the removal of stock from Debenhams stores by KPMG would fall under an essential service in the current lockdown.

“We are in the middle of a lockdown where people cannot even buy childrens clothes. How can breaking a picket line by liquidators be more essential than childrens clothes? It doesn’t make sense.

“The Taoiseach had a chance to stand up for these workers. He had the chance to let them go home to their families for the duration of this lockdown. Instead he has chosen to side with private companies against ordinary workers again.

“This is shameful and the Taoiseach needs to reconsider immediately.”