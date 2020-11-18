Government must intervene to secure future of Dublin Zoo - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has called for a government rescue package for Dublin Zoo to protect employment, conservation, and one of the country's most popular tourist attractions.

Speaking today, Teachta McDonald said: "We woke up this morning to the sad news that Dublin Zoo is facing closure due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

"Dublin Zoo is an important amenity in our capital city and one of the most popular cultural and tourist attractions in the country.

"It is one of the world's most progressive zoos and its role in conservation and its dedication to animal welfare cannot be overstated.

"Its closure would be a significant blow to employment, tourism and the local economy. I have no doubt that the loss of Dublin Zoo would also come as a blow to the morale of families and children across Ireland.

"The government has allocated €500,000 to an emergency fund for zoos. That is to do every zoo in the country and is simply not enough.

"Dublin Zoo is a not-for-profit, receives no funding from the state, and is currently relying on donations from supporters to survive. This is not sustainable.

"The government must commit to a rescue package for Dublin Zoo."