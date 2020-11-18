Sinn Féin support Transgender Awareness Week – Kathleen Funchion TD and Emma Sheerin MLA

Sinn Féin spokespersons on Equality, Emma Sheerin MLA and Kathleen Funchion TD, have said much more needs to be done to protect and advance the rights of transgender people across Ireland.

Speaking today during Transgender Awareness Week, Teachta Kathleen Funchion said:

“This week marks Transgender Awareness Week. It is a vital opportunity to increase awareness about the many challenges and issues of inequality which the transgender community still faces.

“I want to reiterate Sinn Féin’s commitment to LGBT rights and our determination to protect and advance the rights of transgender people.

“While progress towards equality has been made in recent years, many issues remain. In particular, more must be done to ensure that people can access gender affirming healthcare in an appropriate and timely manner.

“We also must do everything we can to stamp out transphobic harassment and discrimination in all sections of life.”

Emma Sheerin MLA said: “Sinn Féin are committed to ensuring that LGBT rights continue to progress and that all forms of inequality in our society are rooted out.

“I want to express my support for and solidarity with the transgender community this Transgender Awareness Week.

“I am aware of the many challenges that transgender people face, in particular the excessively long waiting lists to access the Gender Identity Clinic in the north.

“Delays to accessing necessary healthcare can cause huge distress for patients and waiting lists must be reduced. I have challenged the Health Minister on this and will continue to do so.

“Sinn Féin will continue working to end this discrimination and to support the LGBT community.”