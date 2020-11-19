‘Parking charges at hospitals should be scrapped’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has branded the clamping of health care workers’ cars at hospital carparks wrong and said our health workers must be appreciated.

The party's health spokesperson said:

“After months of working around the clock on the frontline to protect us from a deadly pandemic, it’s absolutely wrong that cars belonging to health workers are being clamped.

“Our workers must be appreciated and a simple step in doing that would be scrapping parking charges at our hospitals permanently.

“Sinn Féin will be bringing forward a bill to the Assembly to abolish hospital parking charges across the north to remove the burden from patients, staff and the most vulnerable.

“This is a time where people should be rallying around our health workers, not pressuring them with added costs while providing a vital service to keep people safe.

“Sinn Féin will be raising this issue with the Health Minister – it must be resolved immediately to lift the burden off our frontline workers.”