Brady welcomes new guidelines on Myalgic encephalomyelitis

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has welcomed the beginning of a consultation on the guidelines for Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)treatment.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

“There is an estimated 25,000 people on the island of Ireland that suffer from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME).

“It is an invisible illness, and one that can that can be extremely detrimental to the sufferer’s life making ordinary daily tasks difficult.

“I welcome that the new draft guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have moved away from exclusively limiting treatment to ‘graded exercise therapy’ and now emphasise on a multi-dimensional approach.

“This is a victory for campaigners and sufferers who have continuously lobbied for a change in approach, and for ME to be viewed as a physical condition as opposed to psychological.

“I would encourage sufferers, campaigners and their families to respond to the consultation and help to ensure that the final guidelines fully account for their views.”

You can respond here: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/indevelopment/gid-ng10091/consultation/html-content-2