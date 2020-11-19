David Cullinane TD calls for quick action on terminal illness medical cards

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has welcomed the Clinical Advisory Group report on medical cards in cases of terminal illness.

Teachta Cullinane has called for quick action to deliver for patients with terminal illnesses.

He said: “I welcome the publication of this report, we have been waiting some time for it.

“The report highlights a clear need for progress. What is needed now is action, not more talk.

“The Health Committee will be examining this issue, but hopefully we will be examining legislation and not talking about the idea of legislating.

“There is a clear need for swift action to deliver medical cards for patients with a terminal illness.

“We are willing to work with the Minister to deliver swift and immediate measures to honour commitments and get this done.

“There is no time for delay.”